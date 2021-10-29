Smooth industrial circulation, opening up cooperation and win-win -- the 3rd China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo is held in Yancheng, Jiangsu

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To consolidate the achievements of China-Korea economic and trade cooperation and further promote China-Korea (Yancheng) Industrial Park, the 3rd China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo (CKTIE) will be held at the Jiangsu Yancheng International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 29 to November 2. This year's expo theme is "Smooth industrial circulation, opening up cooperation and win-win". It invites government agencies such as the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, foreign envoys to China, executives of Top 500 companies and industries, experts and scholars, and media representatives to attend the meeting, according to the organizing committee of China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo.

The opening ceremony

A total of 3 exhibition areas, including the China-Korea Industrial Park Image Area, China-Korea Trade Exhibition Area and Investment Area, are set up on the site, with a scale of nearly 30,000 square meters, with 105 booths and 121 exhibiting companies, including Siemens, SK, DYK, Lafarge and other top 500 companies in the world, as well as South Korea's Haesung Semiconductor, IA and other industry top 10 companies.



Yancheng and South Korea are close neighbors, separated by a strip of water. Yancheng is the city where Jiangsu and South Korea have the closest cooperation and the most concentrated Korean-funded enterprises. The joint construction of a China-Korea Industrial Park is an important content of the initiative of the leaders of China and South Korea and China-South Korea Free Trade Agreement. On June 1, 2015, the China-Korea Free Trade Agreement was signed, and Yancheng was identified as a local cooperation city.



To deepen the economic and trade exchanges between China and South Korea, Yancheng began bidding for the China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo at the end of 2018, and successfully held the 1st CKTIE in 2019, and the 2nd CKTIE in 2020, continuously consolidating and expanding the achievements of exchanges and cooperation with South Korea. In the previous two expos, the total number of exhibitors and participants exceeded 50,000, the turnover of trade intentions was nearly 3.5 billion dollars, 167 industrial projects were signed, and the total investment exceeded 140 billion.



Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=405797

Caption: The opening ceremony

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo