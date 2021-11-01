Computecoin Launches Ale Wallet, a crypto wallet for the metaverse

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computecoin, a self-evolving computer built to power the metaverse, launched its crypto wallet, Ale Wallet on Friday, October 29. The company held a simultaneous testnet airdrop to celebrate the wallet's debut.

A crypto wallet for the first project to specifically take on the computational challenges facing metaverse applications

Ale Wallet is a crypto wallet designed for the metaverse that gives users one-tap access to their CCN (Computecoin's native tokens), and puts a range of Dapps at their fingertips in a decentralized, secure and frictionless way.

Ale Wallet users can send and receive CCN tokens, check their CCN balance and discover new blockchain apps.

Computecoin has announced that work is underway on additional features that will make crypto transactions even more convenient and secure for users. In a blog post , Computecoin indicated that Ale Wallet will soon support multi-chain integration--making it possible for users to conduct transactions across a range of cryptocurrencies, not just CCN. Ale Wallet is also developing several security features, including the ability to send funds that can only be accessed by entering a unique key generated by the sender, and the option to recall funds that the recipient has not yet unlocked. Ale Wallet users will also be able to execute token swaps directly through the platform. Computecoin has said it's developing these functionalities to make Ale Wallet as secure, decentralized and user-oriented as possible.

Download Ale Wallet: https://docs.computecoin.network/ale-wallet/download-and-install

About Computecoin:

Computecoin is a self-evolving computer designed to power the metaverse.

Today, metaverse projects face significant limitations. Even world-famous platforms like Fortnite and Roblox are centralized and low-fidelity, with limits on the number of users who can be in the same virtual space at once, and precious little customizability for users. Computecoin has built a solution to overcome these obstacles and propel the metaverse into a brave new era.

Computecoin comes fully loaded with functionality. The platform aims to build a robust metaverse ecosystem by leveraging Computecoin's underlying layers: PEKKA and the metaverse Computing Protocol (MCP). Their system will put decentralized computing power at users' fingertips in the easiest, most affordable way yet. Computecoin is also giving developers and teams the computing resources they need to build metaverse applications that transcend today's limits.

To learn more about Computecoin and Ale Wallet, visit the Computecoin website and join them on Twitter and Medium .

View original content:

SOURCE Computecoin