AAA Flag & Banner Unveils New Division, A3 Visual, a Cutting Edge Experiential Production Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Flag & Banner, a premier provider of graphic solutions, announced today the launch of A3 Visual, a new division that specializes in creating truly engaging, experiential productions for nearly any event or environment.

"We will continue to expand our offerings and deliver the innovative visual solutions our customers demand."

Offering experiential services through a separate entity will allow A3 Visual to reimagine the solutions and augment the creative visuals provided by AAA Flag & Banner. The A3 Visual division is led by a dedicated group of industry professionals with deep expertise and service offerings in the following areas:

Projection and video mapping

Audio, video, and lighting technology

Digital content creation

Custom experiential activations

"Digital technology has the power to transform the event production industry," said Sean Mason, CTO for A3 Visual. "We have the technology and expertise to create truly dynamic environments that drive brands forward and deliver a deeply engaging experience for fans and crowds. We're excited about working with AAA Flag & Banner and continuing to innovate together."

AAA Flag & Banner has helped decorate some of the most significant events of the past 50 years, including multiple Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Presidential Inaugurations, along with countless other sporting events, movie & television productions, and world-renowned attractions and theme parks. The launch of A3 Visual will further enhance AAA Flag's ability to create visually memorable events and experiences for their customers.

Craig Furst, President and CEO of AAA Flag & Banner said, "For 50 years, AAA Flag has grown and evolved with the events industry, giving us unique insight into the latest trends and interactive experiences desired by audiences. We believe the convergence of digital technology and print is the future, and through A3 Visual we're invested heavily in the equipment and knowledge to make this happen. This is just the beginning. We will continue to expand our offerings and deliver the innovative visual solutions our customers demand."

About A3 Visual

A3 Visual is a cutting-edge projection and video mapping company that specializes in creating dynamic environments. Through the creative use of technology, design and art, they are able to transform any surface or space into an experience that guests are sure to remember.

About AAA Flag & Banner

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

