Agile System Automation: A necessity for every enterprise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- System optimization and application automation is no longer a choice - it is a necessity for enterprises of every size. Traditionally, this need for automation has meant long, complex, and prohibitively expensive custom application integration that has favored the largest corporations and most powerful players in every industry, to the exclusion of small to medium sized businesses working with limited budgets and antiquated infrastructure. This gap has left businesses still operating with traditional data transfer models and disconnected systems in the wake of the industry giants. If left unchecked, automation disparity will inevitably lead to a major decline in the vibrant and diverse business environment that we have come to expect in the west today. Gone are the days of being able to compete in nearly any market without optimizing data transfer, tracking business intelligence analytics, and relying on manual data entry. Luckily, technology has progressed to fill this gap – eschewing the old and outdated methods of integration in favor of agile and flexible solutions known as iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service).

At Ariox, we are laser-focused on leveling this automation playing field with the introduction of our all-in-one cloud hosted iPaaS Integration platform, Lumino. Inside the Lumino portal users can create integrations using our library of pre-built connectors, configure those integrations using our powerful data customization components and rules engine, monitor Business Intelligence analytics and so much more. Not only does Lumino provide users with the tools to keep up with the industry big boys, but it does so without creating dependence on outside management, development, and proprietary software. Gone are the days of waiting months or perhaps even years for a development team to customize and configure all your integrations or provide trouble shooting service – with Lumino, users retain that power in-house with the simple click of a mouse or tap on a mobile device. Perhaps best of all, Lumino provides this outstanding functionality, backed by our expert integration team, at a fraction of the cost of traditional integration and iPaaS systems. Our flexible tiered pricing structure ensures you only pay for the connections and service that you need, leaving behind the clunky pricing models of the past and embracing a structure that keeps customers first.

Ariox is made up of a tight-knit group of data integration professionals with decades of hands-on industry experience. We are driven by the goal of providing the ultimate agile data integration and automation tool, a solution that keeps small to medium size businesses competitive in today's challenging marketplace, and we believe Lumino is that solution. If you're interested in learning more about what Lumino can do for your business, visit us on the web here or contact one of customer service and sales representatives by emailing sales@ariox.com

