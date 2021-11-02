Greg Large Recognized as One of America's Top Financial Security Professionals in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors is proud to announce that Greg Large, President and Chief Operating Officer, was recently named among the inaugural list of Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals.

Gregory K. Large, CLU®, ChFC®, CLTC - President & Chief Operating Officer

After years of ranking the nation's preeminent wealth managers, Forbes and SHOOK Research have expanded coverage to include advisors from the insurance industry, a group they define as Financial Security Professionals.

"Clients benefit from professionals who take a holistic view of their clients, offering financial planning expertise but protection from uncertainties," said R.J. Shook, President of SHOOK Research. "This was an ambitious undertaking designed to uncover industry role models who have the biggest impact on their clients' lives." Although more than 15,000 professionals applied for the Forbes/SHOOK ranking, only 250 were chosen to be included on the list.

Lenox Advisors is thrilled that Greg has earned this distinct recognition by Forbes. "It's a testament to his expert industry leadership and dedication to his clients. Greg provides invaluable guidance to our advisors, instilling his client-centric approach to the service and care of Lenox clients across the country," said Michael Book, Managing Partner at Lenox Advisors. "Our core focus is to help clients overcome challenges and enhance their financial security."

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values and then develop strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About SHOOK



SHOOK does not receive compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently. FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses that would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Our ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to examine best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management, sales figures and revenue generation. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

