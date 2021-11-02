The Well Told Company Now Available at Pharmaprix Locations Across Quebec

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc., (TSXV: WLCO), ("Well Told" or the "Company"), a female-founded wellness company, is pleased to announce Pharmaprix as an official retailer, adding over 900 new points of distribution for their products. Pharmaprix is part of the Shoppers Drugmart Corporation, a leading Canadian retail pharmacy chain based in Toronto, Ontario.

"We have taken a lot of care in creating a brand that speaks as much to francophones as it does to anglophones," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "We look forward to becoming more widely available throughout Quebec, and could not be more pleased to be adding Pharmaprix to our list of retailers. We are also incredibly enthused that this announcement comes shortly after our recent launch in one of the largest pharmacy chains in the US. Both of these mark important milestones for the company."

About The Well Told Company Inc.:

The Well Told Company is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 well known stores across Canada and over 800 stores in the US.

