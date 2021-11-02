Ziflow Named Leader in Numerous G2 Fall 2021 Reports

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the industry's leading creative review and collaboration solution for agencies and brands, today announced that it was recognized in multiple Fall 2021 Reports by G2.com, Inc., including the Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing as the highest-ranked leader, the Grid® Report for Online Proofing as part of the Leaders quadrant, and the Video CMS Software category as a high performer. This news comes on the heels of recent product updates to Ziflow that support the growing need for creative collaboration solutions that address workflow, compliance and security challenges brought on by today's remote and digitally-distributed teams.

Ziflow is the only standalone online proofing solution on the market that offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where creative content can be reviewed and approved from anywhere, on any device, with any workflow. With capabilities for flexible, purpose-built workflows configured specifically to work for the size and scale of large, complex creative teams, it provides significant workflow improvement for users by up to 48 percent from traditional processes, and supports teams as they overcome creative collaboration breakdowns that have prevailed as the workforce continues to miss out on office-based conversations. Ziflow centralizes the review and approval process in one shared environment, increasing team visibility, alignment and productivity, with an average reduction in project delivery time by 56 percent and increased output by 66 percent.

"We are again honored to have been named by G2 as a software leader for teams that need a more efficient way to manage their creative collaboration processes. It's an honor to be recognized by users across industries as a top solution for both online proofing and video CMS software," said Anthony Welgemoed, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziflow. "The immediate growth in remote work in the past two years increased both the scale and complexity of our customers' workflow requirements. Many creative teams needed a tool that would allow for the efficient connection of clients, partners and collaborators as they sought to promote internal and automated digital processes in light of a distributed workforce. Our solution is now helping nearly one million users address these challenges as the need for creative collaboration grows."

The G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing, the Grid® Report for Online Proofing, and the Video CMS Software category placements were calculated using G2's proprietary algorithm that analyzes real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, market presence and product features, respectively. The website is regarded worldwide for being the world's largest software marketplace and review site, which supports software buyers as they compare products according to their satisfaction scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

Other Recent G2 Rankings for Ziflow Include:

About Ziflow

Ziflow simplifies how teams review and approve creative content so they accomplish more together. The leading online proofing experience, Ziflow empowers teams of all sizes to make feedback effortless, get aligned, and raise review efficiency. Only Ziflow offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where any piece of creative content can be reviewed from anywhere. A best-of-breed solution, Ziflow connects people and tools throughout the review and approval process to ensure exceptional work that achieves brand governance and compliance. To learn why Ziflow is used by brands and agencies everywhere including Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, and Dupont, please visit www.ziflow.com.

