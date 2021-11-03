12th-Annual Root 100: Most Influential African Americans of 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Root , a G/O Media brand and one of the largest sites covering Black news, politics, culture and opinion, announced the selection of its 12th-annual Root 100 List , featuring one hundred of the most influential African American innovators, public figures, community leaders, change agents, and activists of 2021. This list celebrates members of the Black community aged 25-45, who are changing the world by breaking down barriers and paving the way for the next generation.

This year's list is led by Kizzmekia Corbett , a viral immunologist who worked closely on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Other notable names include congresswoman Cori Bush, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the late actor Chadwick Boseman, WNBA Legend Candace Parker, YouTuber and entrepreneur Marques Brownlee, Olympian Allyson Felix, actor MJ Rodriguez, author and professor Ibram X Kendi, and last year's list leader, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The 2021 list of honorees focuses on those who are the very definition of the ultimate game-changers. Each person on the list has carved out a unique space in their respective industries that no one else could fill, and in doing so, have set an example for legions to follow.

The Root's editorial team, led by Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca, utilizes a unique algorithm to select the winners. With this comprehensive and proprietary methodology, editors weighed hundreds of publicly-submitted nominees by calculating honorees reach (the people they touch through media along with Twitter and Instagram followers) and substance (the impact of their work), graded on a scale of 0 to 10 to determine their influence, which calculates their ranking.

Winners were then hand-selected from the finalists pool by a seasoned selection committee consisting of award-winning, NABJ-honored journalists.

"This year's Root 100 honors geniuses (literally) and grassroots organizers, athletes and activists, and so many more. It is the diversity of the list that makes it so impressive, but is the contributions of those selected that make it so meaningful," said Vanessa De Luca, Editor-in-Chief at The Root.

Arts: Ashley C. Ford, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Hanif Abdurraqib, Jordan Casteel, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Fabrice Guerrier;

Business : Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, Ellie Diop, Lakeysha Hallmon, Rachel Robasciotti, Barry Givens, Nicole Tinson, Justin Dawkins, Kimerly Wilson, Everett Sands, Chris Montana, Davonne Reaves;

Community: Ibram X Kendi, Aswad Thomas, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Xavier Henderson, Iya Dammons, Kandace Montgomery, Percell Dugger, Daroneshia Duncan-Boyd, Jahkeen Washington, Kayla Park, Vanessa Lewis, Christopher Bradshaw, Imani Rupert-Gordon, Meghan Markle, Tiffany Crutcher, Riana Anderson, Joanna Smith;

Entertainment: Chadwick Boseman, Mj Rodriguez, Megan Thee Stallion, Stephen Satterfield, Mickey Guyton, Mia Neal, Zendaya, Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day, Tiara Thomas, Ashley Nicole Black, Moses Ingram, Zerina Akers, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Janicza Bravo, Shaka King, Day Bracey;

Media: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Marc Lamont Hill, Malika Andrews, Tiffany Cross, Clint Smith, Wesley Morris, Errin Haines, Morgan Jerkins, Zerlina Maxwell, Nehemiah Frank, Omar Jiminez, Jazerai Allen-Lord;

Politics: Cori Bush, Park Cannon, Jasmine Crockett, Symone Sanders, India Walton, Mikema Williams, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Geoffrey Starks, Jalina Porter, Aicha Davis, Laura Kupe;

Science & Tech: Kizzmekia Corbett, Marques Brownlee, Ifeoma Ozoma, Aerica Shimizu Banks, Jewel Burks Solomon, Damien Fair, Camille Stewart, Monika Schleier-Smith, Dee Tuck;

Sports: Renee Montgomery, Candace Parker, Allyson Felix, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Bianca Smith, Raven Saunders, Dahlia Muhammad, Gwen Berry, Brehanna Daniels, Maia Chaka;

STEM: Brielle Ferguson, Elizabeth Davis, Chazz Sims

At 13-years-old, The Root is the leading African American news source in America, reaching more than 10 million visitors per month with an editorial featuring biting commentary, opinion, breaking news and culture content. Co-founded in 2008 by preeminent scholar Henry Louis Gates, The Root seeks to uplift conversations that often go unheard outside of our communities.

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science (Gizmodo); pop culture and entertainment (The A.V. Club); sports news (Deadspin); car culture (Jalopnik); modern women's interests (Jezebel); gaming (Kotaku); lifestyle (Lifehacker); food and drink (The Takeout); African American news and culture (The Root); humor and satire news (The Onion); and e-commerce (The Inventory).

