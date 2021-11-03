Voter Turnout Intentions and Beliefs for 2022 U.S. Midterm Elections: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal American voter turnout plans for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections and their views on democracy and the two-party system. 75% of Americans said they will vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Voter age and household income were important factors in voter intentions. While the majority of Americans (72%) believe that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy, 69% do not believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people.

Voter turnout intentions and beliefs by household income.

75% OF AMERICANS SAID THEY PLAN ON VOTING IN THE 2022 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS.

62% OF AMERICANS SAID THEY BELIEVED THEIR VOTE MATTERS.

HOUSEHOLD INCOME AND VOTER AGE WERE KEY FACTORS.

Respondents were asked if they plan on voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. 75% of Americans said yes. 83% of the same respondents said they voted in the 2020 U.S. elections. Americans with higher household incomes plan to vote at higher rates in the 2022 midterm elections than Americans with lower incomes. Respondents that plan to vote at the highest rate (90%) were Americans with household incomes of $200,000 and higher. Respondents that plan to vote at the lowest rate (68%) were Americans with household incomes of less than $50,000. Respondents were also asked if they believe their vote matters. 62% of Americans said yes. Respondents that said they believe their vote matters at the highest rate (69%) were Americans with household incomes of $200,000 and higher. Americans with household incomes of less than $50,000 had the lowest rate (60%) that believe their vote matters.

The age of Americans was an important factor in voter intentions. Older Americans plan to vote in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at higher rates than younger Americans. Respondents that plan to vote at the highest rate (88%) were Americans over age 60. Respondents that plan to vote at the lowest rate (63%) were Americans aged 18 to 29. Respondents over age 60 had the highest rate (72%) that believe their vote matters. 60% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 believe their vote matters. 59% of respondents aged 30 to 60 believe their vote matters.

WHAT AMERICANS THINK ABOUT THE STATE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

Do you believe that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy?

72% OF AMERICANS SAID YES.

Do you believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people?

69% OF AMERICANS SAID NO.

Respondents were asked if they believed that representative government is a foundation of an American democracy. While a majority (72%) said yes, 69% said that they do not believe the Democratic and Republican parties adequately represent the voice of the American people.

TOP ISSUES FOR AMERICAN VOTERS IN 2022 U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS: #1 ECONOMY AND #2 CORONA VIRUS

Results of a national poll released in September 2021 by Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis revealed the early issues that matter most to voters in the 2022 U.S. Mid-Term Elections were the economy (27%) and corona virus (17%).

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through Survey Monkey from November 1 – 2, 2021 among a national sample of 1,531 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the Survey Monkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

