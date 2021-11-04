AvaSure in Partnership with Sierra7 Awarded IDIQ Contract to Provide TeleCare Solution for Veteran's Affairs

The AvaSure TeleSitter® Solution will help alleviate inpatient staffing hurdles amid the most competitive hiring period in the country's history

MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure and its partner Sierra7 today announced they have been named an awardee of a $65 million, 10-year contract to provide TeleCare Companion solutions across the U.S. Veteran's Affairs (VA) national healthcare system.

The Veterans Affairs Health Administration (VHA) Office of Health Informatics (OHI) awarded the contract, which enables the teaming partners to deliver and support TeleCare Companion solutions in VA patient environments. Under the agreement, AvaSure's TeleSitter® Solution can be deployed as a safe and cost-effective patient observation, communication, and analytic solution for the VHA TeleCare Companion initiative.

AvaSure pioneered its TeleSitter® solution in 2008 as a fall-prevention tool that is now placed in all top 10 U.S. health systems and 826 hospitals across 48 states and Canada. AvaSure's solution enables one trained VA employee to monitor up to 38 patients simultaneously, preventing not only falls, but elopement, violence against caregivers and other adverse events. The TeleSitter solution serves as a workplace multiplier to optimize staffing efficiencies and has been proven in clinical literature as a superior intervention for patient safety.

AvaSure Telesitter systems are already in use in 21 VA hospitals across the country, with the first installation dating to 2017 at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. AvaSure holds a national Memorandum of Understanding-Interconnection Security Agreement (MOU-ISA) and national Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with the VA.

"The VA, like many healthcare providers, is seeking effective, innovative ways to meet rising demand while fulfilling new mandates for remote-enabled care. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand our partnership with Sierra7 in supporting their established commitment to patient safety," said AvaSure's Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Lisbeth Votruba. "AvaSure is proud to be one of a very small group of telecare providers approved through the VA Technical Reference Model (TRM), which subjects systems to a vigorous review of quality, reliability and suitability to purpose. Every member of our team understands the importance of taking care of those who serve and defend our nation."

About Veterans Affairs Health Administration

VHA is the nation's largest integrated health care system, providing care at over 1,200 healthcare facilities, serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year. VHA is a national leader in the delivery of telemedicine and using technology to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes for Veterans. The TeleCare Companion initiative seeks to utilize technology solutions to improve patient safety and facilitate patient care by centralizing monitoring of patients who require continuous observation.

About AvaSure

AvaSure's continuous care virtual technology is found in over 800 clinical environments, including the most prestigious hospitals across the United States and Canada. AvaSure telehealth products and solutions are manufactured and assembled in the United States at AvaSure's headquarters in Belmont, Michigan. The company has a staff of approximately 200 full-time employees. For more information, visit www.avasure.com.



About Sierra7

Based in Falls Church, Va., Sierra7 is a leading consultant to healthcare and federal clients providing IT, consulting, solutions, and citizen engagement services to federal agencies across the United States. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Sierra7 holds critical Prime contracts including T4NG, VECTOR, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, and several GSA schedules. Learn more at www.sierra7.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Witt

jwitt@lambert.com

269-370-1097

