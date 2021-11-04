Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Named "Best Law Firm" in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Law Firm" in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," for the 11th consecutive year.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading attorneys confidentially evaluate their professional peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America® – a recognition the Clark Fountain team has received for 22 consecutive years and in which all nine of its attorneys are included on the list.

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin has been ranked in the following practice areas in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs - Tier 1

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs - Tier 1

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs - Tier 1

To be included in the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession speaks to the firm's commitment to client satisfaction and the constant pursuit of excellence. The recognition is just one example of the hard work and dedication the firm provides for every client.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

