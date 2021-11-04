CURE Media Group Welcomes Nine New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program The SAP program is a collaborative platform to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, research, and thought leadership

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is excited to announce the addition of nine new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"We are honored to welcome nine prominent organizations to our SAP program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "These new alliances will lead to outstanding collaborative efforts and positive results that will help us optimize patient care."

The new partners are:

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ oncology communications platform, they are able to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with these partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

For a full list of CURE Media Group's SAP partners, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

