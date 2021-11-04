DataPath Examines the Health of Consumer-Directed Healthcare After a Decade of the ACA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a whitepaper titled, "Eleven Years After the Affordable Care Act, The Consumer-Directed Healthcare Market Thrives." The paper explores the ACA's effects specifically on the CDH account market – and concludes that it is booming.

The whitepaper details many of the major provisions of the ACA. It also examines its effects on businesses, health insurance markets, and Americans overall. Additionally, the paper goes on to explore the market performance of CDH accounts since the ACA was enacted in 2010.

"The ACA is the most comprehensive American healthcare reform legislation since the 1960s," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath Chief Marketing Officer. "Despite many obstacles, or perhaps because of them, the CDH account market has significantly grown year-over-year as the ACA has evolved. The question now is whether this growth will continue, not to mention how employers, brokers, and third-party benefit administrators (TPAs) can take advantage of the market expansion."

Interested parties may download a free copy of the whitepaper on the DataPath website.

DataPath will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, November 11, at 2:00 PM (CT) to discuss the whitepaper.

About DataPath: DataPath, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. DataPath launched its cloud-based Summit platform in 2017, specifically to handle consumer directed healthcare account administration and COBRA in a single solution. Learn more at dpath.com.

