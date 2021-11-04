The Lanier Law Firm Ranks Among the Nation's Best

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lanier Law Firm has once again been named one of the best law firms in the nation in the prestigious annual Best Law Firms guide assembled by U.S. News and World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm is nationally ranked for the representation of plaintiffs in mass torts and class actions as well as appellate practice. In addition, the firm is recognized with a Tier 1 ranking in the Houston area for appellate practice, commercial litigation, and its work on behalf of plaintiffs in both personal injury and product liability litigation. The firm's New York office is also recognized with a Tier 1 regional ranking for product liability litigation.

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers evaluate thousands of responses from law firm clients to develop the annual guide. The results are available in the Best Law Firms publication and online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

The Lanier Law Firm is known for standing up for people who are hurt by dangerous products and reckless acts. The firm is also known for representing corporations in cases involving breach of contract, oil and gas litigation, employment disputes, antitrust, fraud, and other causes of action.

Further, The Lanier Law Firm and its founder, Mark Lanier, are widely recognized for the harnessing of innovative technology to communicate more effectively to a jury.

Industry experts are also noticing the sound legal representation provided by The Lanier Law Firm. This year, 18 attorneys from the firm were recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It was the largest number of attorneys from the firm ever selected by editors of the prestigious legal publication.

