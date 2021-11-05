The appointment underscores the firm's comprehensive set of services as it remains on track to disrupt taxes and accounting on the same scale as it has wealth management

Gerber Kawasaki Names Michael Malc Director Of Tax The appointment underscores the firm's comprehensive set of services as it remains on track to disrupt taxes and accounting on the same scale as it has wealth management

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management ("Gerber Kawasaki" or "the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and a leading independent financial advisory firm, announced today that it has named Michael Malc as Director of Tax.

Mr. Malc, a Certified Public Accountant, has a strong history of helping investors build efficient tax planning models and providing other tailored services that help them achieve their financial goals and objectives. He joins Gerber Kawasaki from Ernst & Young, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, underscoring the firm's status as a top destination for leading financial services talent. Mr. Malc has a Master's in business taxation from the University of Southern California.

Danilo Kawasaki, Gerber Kawasaki's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to the team. His addition underscores not only our firm's focus on delivering exceptional service to clients, but also our willingness to invest in bringing aboard only the most qualified professionals. Over the last few years, Gerber Kawasaki has disrupted the wealth management industry with our unique approach, and with Michael's help, we intend to do the same in the tax planning and accounting fields."

In his role, Mr. Malc will lead the firm's tax and accounting service offering, which streamlines tax preparation and optimizes mitigation strategies by not only leveraging the use of technology but by working closely with the client's existing advisor. The division is one part of Gerber Kawasaki's comprehensive suite of services, which also includes teams focused on developing strategies in the areas of financial planning, investment management, digital assets and life insurance.

Mr. Malc said, "I'm overjoyed to join Gerber Kawasaki and humbled by the opportunity. The firm has a well-deserved reputation for being at the forefront of trends shaping wealth management, so it's no surprise that it long ago recognized that utilizing different service providers to address the full spectrum of their financial planning and wealth management needs is an inefficient service model. I'm excited to be a part of the solution."

About Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans Ross Gerber and Danilo Kawasaki, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management is an independent investment advisory firm that values and develops long-term, personal client relationships. Through its three financial planning programs -- Wealth Building, Wealth Management, and High Net Worth divisions -- Gerber Kawasaki helps younger individuals and their families with financial strategies to build wealth for the future, and assists wealthy clients with portfolio management and comprehensive financial planning. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Gerber Kawasaki has 45 employees and over $2 billion in assets under management as of November 1, 2021.

Media Contacts

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852

mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management