GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2021

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 13.9% and supply (ASK) increased by 5.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3% in October, a 6,4 p.p higher in comparison to October 2020 . GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 23.5% increase over October 2020 .

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

October/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Oct/21 Oct/20 % Var. 10M21 10M20 % Var. LTM21 LTM20 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 13,003 11,258 15.5% 101,815 98,698 3.2% 127,645 145,149 -12.1%

Seats (thousand) 2,267 1,983 14.3% 17,919 16,998 5.4% 22,460 25,245 -11.0%

ASK (million) 2,439 2,317 5.3% 20,755 19,760 5.0% 26,137 28,805 -9.3%

RPK (million) 2,056 1,805 13.9% 17,010 15,689 8.4% 21,447 23,055 -7.0%

Load factor 84.3% 77.9% 6.4 p.p 82.0% 79.4% 2.6 p.p 82.1% 80.0% 2.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,875 1,519 23.4% 14,283 13,096 9.1% 17,963 19,669 -8.7%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 13,003 11,258 15.5% 101,815 94,306 8.0% 127,645 138,058 -7.5%

Seats (thousand) 2,267 1,983 14.3% 17,919 16,247 10.3% 22,460 24,032 -6.5%

ASK (million) 2,439 2,317 5.3% 20,755 17,976 15.5% 26,137 25,948 0.7%

RPK (million) 2,056 1,805 13.9% 17,010 14,399 18.1% 21,447 20,971 2.3%

Load factor 84.3% 77.9% 6.4 p.p 82.0% 80.1% 1.9 p.p 82.1% 80.8% 1.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,875 1,519 23.4% 14,283 12,602 13.3% 17,963 18,844 -4.7%

International GOL



















Departures 0 0 N.A 0 4,392 N.A 0 7,091 N.A

Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A 0 751 N.A 0 1,214 N.A

ASK (million) 0 0 N.A 0 1,784 N.A 0 2,857 N.A

RPK (million) 0 0 N.A 0 1,290 N.A 0 2,084 N.A

Load factor 0 0 N.A 0 72.3% N.A 0 72.9% N.A

Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A 0 494 N.A 0 825 N.A

On-time Departures 94.2% 96.9% -2.8 p.p 96.0% 94.3% 1.8 p.p 95.2% 93.4% 1.8 p.p

Flight Completion 98.7% 98.9% -0.1 p.p 98.9% 97.3% 1.7 p.p 98.8% 97.1% 1.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 4.2 3.4 22.8% 33.0 33.3 -0.9% 40.7 51.7 -21.3%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

