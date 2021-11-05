One of the most spectacular ranches in Central Texas has just become available

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clear Branch Ranch, just 30 minutes from Waco, Texas, is one of the most spectacular ranches that Central Texas has to offer. With an idyllic blend of rolling hill country, pecan bottoms, breathtaking views, a 35+/- acre lake, immaculate pastureland and road frontage on four sides, this legacy ranch checks all the boxes for the modern-day ranch owner.

Clear Branch Ranch is the largest ranch to come on the market in Coryell County in several years. It is also one of the largest ranches on the market in several of the surrounding counties. "It is rare to find a tract this size with the diversity and potential this ranch features," says Harlan Ray of the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, which has the exclusive listing. "It is getting more and more difficult to find a legacy asset such as this one, especially being located almost halfway between the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area and the greater Austin-San Antonio areas."

The 3,268+/- acre ranch has been in the same family for more than a decade and has been primarily used as a high-fenced game operation as well as a cattle ranch. It has a mix of large open areas, grand vistas, tree-covered canyons, massive rock outcroppings, lush grazing country, dense pecan bottoms and excellent surface water. With more than a mile and a half of frontage on both sides of Clear Branch creek, combined with the lake, the property features a magnificent wetlands habitat, excellent fishing and even room to run a small boat or personal watercraft.

The ranch also offers a welcoming, three-bedroom main home, manager's house, three sets of working pens for cattle, four water wells and two barns for equipment and storage. The recreation and wildlife possibilities are almost endless, with deer, duck, exotic animals, bass, perch and catfish. It is not uncommon to catch upwards of 15 nice-size bass in an afternoon! It is extremely rare to have this magnitude of water features on a ranch, that contribute such a positive impact on wildlife and livestock.

Harlan Ray and David Burgher, founders of the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, are working with all brokers and potential buyers, using a registration process for every prospect. "We want to protect the integrity of the asset and the integrity of the parties involved," says Ray.

For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601; burgherray.com.

