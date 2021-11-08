Aeromexico Reports October 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported October 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 564 thousand passengers in October 2021 . Transported passengers represented 91.8% of October 2019 levels, with domestic at 97.2% and international at 79.6%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), was at 79.1% of October 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 5.8% compared to October 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 67.1% of 2019 levels.

Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) was at 77.5% of October 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 3.9% compared to October 2019 while international demand represented 65.7% of 2019 levels.

Aeromexico's October load factor was 80.0%, a decrease of 1.5 p.p. versus October 2019 . Domestic load factor was 79.6%, a 1.5 p.p. decrease versus October 2019 . International load factor was 80.2%, a 1.4 p.p. decrease compared to October 2019 .

During September 2021 , Aeromexico announced that as of December 11, 2021 , it will extend its operations at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Terminal 1. It will initially operate 20 daily departures from T1. Aeromexico will relocate operations of nine domestic routes to T1: Campeche , Durango, Los Mochis , Matamoros , Nuevo Laredo , Reynosa , Tampico , Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo . The rest of the operations will remain in Terminal 2.



























October

YTD October

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,074 750 1,034 43.3% 3.9%

9,516 5,394 9,602 76.4% -0.9% International 1,508 439 2,297 243.6% -34.3%

11,057 8,002 25,886 38.2% -57.3% Total 2,582 1,188 3,331 117.3% -22.5%

20,573 13,396 35,488 53.6% -42.0%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,349 996 1,275 35.4% 5.8%

11,802 7,491 11,806 57.5% 0.0% International 1,887 888 2,814 112.5% -32.9%

15,974 13,350 30,790 19.7% -48.1% Total 3,236 1,885 4,089 71.7% -20.9%

27,776 20,841 42,596 33.3% -34.8%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 79.6 75.2 81.1 4.4 -1.5

80.6 72.1 81.3 8.6 -0.7 International 80.2 52.7 81.6 27.5 -1.4

72.2 69.2 84.1 3.0 -11.9 Total 80.0 65.0 81.5 15.0 -1.5

75.9 70.3 83.3 5.5 -7.4























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,149 753 1,182 52.5% -2.8%

9,987 5,553 10,886 79.8% -8.3% International 415 116 522 256.5% -20.4%

3,260 1,889 6,396 72.6% -49.0% Total 1,564 870 1,704 79.9% -8.2%

13,247 7,442 17,282 78.0% -23.4%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

