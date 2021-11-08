Bolt Expands Into Europe with PrestaShop and LVMH Brand Benefit Cosmetics

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout and shopper network company, today announced that it has expanded internationally by launching with Benefit Cosmetics and signing a partnership with PrestaShop in European markets. The new agreements are with Benefit Cosmetics' ecommerce sites in the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany, as well as with PrestaShop in the U.S., the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, reflecting the strong worldwide demand for a seamless and personalized shopping experience that includes Bolt's one-click checkout, automatically localized for shoppers using their own language and currency.

"Shopping is a universal language. Whether based in Mannheim, Marseille, or Miami, we appreciate being able to check out online with one simple click using the language and currency that we're most familiar with," said Ryan Breslow, founder and CEO of Bolt. "We could not be prouder to launch in Europe for the first time in partnership with Benefit Cosmetics and PrestaShop to give their end users one-click ease in checkout. Benefit Cosmetics and PrestaShop merchants will be able to reach new shoppers through our network, convert one-time guest shoppers into loyal customers, and build trust and loyalty among customers in multiple European markets."

Globally, 43% of smartphone owners use their phones to shop online, according to Statista, and they prefer that ecommerce sites present information about products, shipping, and taxes in their native language along with prices in their local currency. To support European merchants looking to provide a localized ecommerce experience that improves conversion and trust, Bolt has added automatic translation capability to its platform, as well as made its Bolt One Click checkout functionality fully GDPR compliant and garnered 3D Secure authentication for PSD2 compliance to support European payments.

"As a consumer-first company, Benefit Cosmetics is all about providing our beauty mavens with the best possible brand experience—whether that's through an experiential pop-up or through the smoothest online checkout," said Cindy Shen, VP, Global Ecommerce and CRM at Benefit Cosmetics. "We chose Bolt to power online checkout for our four international websites because of its seamless checkout experience and network of one-click-ready shoppers. We've just launched and are already seeing strong uplift in making it easier for our consumers to purchase their cult faves."

"We know that our network of retailers across Europe will benefit greatly from Bolt's open ecosystem," said Christophe Bouron, CRO, PrestaShop. "Bolt's technology will be a game-changer for all our merchants, from SMB to mid-market merchants, allowing them to compete on a more level-playing field with the global retail platforms dominating the marketplace today."

In addition to automatically translating website, email, and SMS messages into various languages, Bolt's platform now localizes all address fields for shoppers, so they can quickly and easily create a single customer identity that lets them check out with one click on any ecommerce platform in Bolt's network. The platform supports a wide and growing range of popular alternative payment methods in the U.S and Europe.

