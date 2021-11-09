BJ Energy Solutions and Leading North American Energy Producer Execute Multi-Year Deal to Bring TITAN Next-Generation Fracturing Technology to the Canadian Energy Market Place

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Energy Solutions (the "Company") has entered into a fifth multi-year fracturing services agreement for its TITAN™ next-generation fracturing technology. BJ executed this latest agreement with a Leading North American Exploration and Production Company for its innovative TITAN Fleet to complement the producer's Canadian operation.

BJ Energy Solutions and Leading North American Energy Producer Execute Multi-Year Deal

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with our new partner in Canada on the deployment of a TITAN fleet. There is tremendous alignment between the two companies, with shared interest in developing sustainable practices for the responsible development of oil and natural gas resources," said Warren Zemlak, President & CEO, BJ Energy Solutions.

At the core of BJ's next-generation fracturing fleet, the TITAN, is the direct drive 5,000 Horsepower natural gas-fired turbine driven pump, capable of delivering one of the most efficient 'power to pump' combinations available. Fueled by natural gas, the TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations while meeting the most stringent noise reduction requirements across North America. Compared to a Tier IV bi-fuel fleet in the Montney, the TITAN will reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions by 23%.

Since deployment in early 2021, the first TITAN Fracturing Fleet has pumped over 1,000 stages in the Haynesville, with over 22,000 hours of total pump time across the 8 Pump, 40,000 Hydraulic Horsepower Fleet.

BJ's strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through the investment, development, and commercialization of lower carbon technologies. "BJ has been a long-time supporter of the Canadian Oil Industry and we are excited to execute upon our strategy of placing the TITAN Technology in Canada with a top-tier Energy Company. TITAN is a great fit for the Canadian Market given the abundance of dry gas, challenging operating environment, focus on environmental stewardship including the reduction of emissions, noise, and land disturbance, and need for solutions the drive superior economic returns," said Zemlak. "We are committed to growing our TITAN presence and plan to transition, providing only TITAN Fracturing solutions in Canada by mid-2022."

With almost 150 years of rich history in serving our clients across North American oil and natural gas basins, BJ is committed to providing innovative technologies to supporting sustainability and emission reductions.

