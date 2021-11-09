Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network Is Pleased To Announce A New Affiliate In Texas

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network announced today that Henry S. Miller Co. Inc signed as the new affiliate in Texas.

Henry S. Miller is a full-service Commercial Real Estate firm based in Dallas, TX since 1914. They also have regional offices in Houston and San Antonio. The firm provides commercial real estate services to investors, property managers, and developers throughout the state of Texas and parts of Oklahoma.

Executive VP of Henry S. Miller, Darrell Hurmis said "We are excited to be a part of the Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network. It is wonderful that now we will be able to help our clients with their needs in other states and countries."

With years of real estate experience, CEO George Pino said "Having a company like Henry S. Miller as a part of the Affiliate Network will allow our members to work more efficiently and give them access to one of the hottest markets in the United States, with the advantage of market expertise and operational excellence from a company that has over 100 years of experience in this market. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship."

ABOUT

https://henrysmiller.com

https://www.creaffiliate.com

The Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network is a group of full-service independent commercial real estate brokerage companies around the United States and select countries. The network is designed to broaden the reach and expertise of each affiliate member while expanding the offerings that the affiliate members can provide to their clients. This allows for a cohesive system that will assist investors and multi-national companies to acquire or lease commercial real estate in other regions of the United States, while still working with local companies that know their market the best.

