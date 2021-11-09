Convene Creates New Commercial Team With Former CVENT and Best Buy Executives at the Helm Convene Welcomes Cliff Ryan as New Head of Sales alongside recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer Larisa Summers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene, the leading business hospitality company that provides premium physical, virtual, and hybrid meeting and workplace solutions, announced today that it's forming a new commercial team with Convene's new head of sales Cliff Ryan and the company's chief marketing officer Larisa Summers.

Cliff comes to Convene with over 20 years of revenue growth management experience. He will be leading all meetings, events, WorkPlace, and Studio sales. Prior to Convene, Cliff developed and went to market with a new offering for corporate team building at Yaymaker. Prior to that role, he was the director of sales and business development at CVENT. While at Groupon, Cliff led a national sales team that generated $80MM in incremental new business over 2 years. He is bringing a strategic, process-driven approach to sales that focuses on solving customer needs efficiently.

Larisa joined Convene in June as the company's chief marketing officer. She brings over 20 years of experience leading marketing, branding, and digital/eCommerce at companies ranging from venture-funded startups to Fortune 500 companies, including Best Buy, Optoro and Zumba Fitness. As Convene's CMO, she uses a customer-centered approach that fuses data with compelling storytelling to design marketing strategies that drive scalable growth.

"Cliff's experience in technology sales and events make him a great addition to our team," said Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene. "Convene is primed for the current inflection point in work with our virtual and hybrid solutions and premium meeting and event venues, and Cliff's relevant experience will bring our integrated story to the market. Since joining several months ago, Larisa has already elevated our brand, proving that we're the most seamless solution to the flexible and hybrid workday needs of companies today."

Convene's product stack includes Meetings, its network of 23 premium meeting and event venues across five cities for events of up to 1,000 people; WorkPlace, its flexible office space offering for individuals and teams of 2 to 100; and Studio, its production services and virtual meeting technology for virtual and hybrid events of up to 10,000 people. Convene is the first and only company that offers all components of hybrid events from a single provider, including physical locations, a virtual platform, production services and event technology, with dedicated teams managing the on-site and remote experiences and delivering unmatched hospitality.

About Convene

Convene is the leading provider of premium virtual and hybrid events with a network of venues and office locations. Combining design, technology, and hospitality to elevate today's modern work experience, Convene creates the spaces and experiences that help people succeed. With Studio, an all-in-one solution for digitally-enabled events, and 23 locations across the U.S. including meeting spaces and flexible workplaces, Convene creates your best day at work, wherever it happens. The company has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a Best Workplace by both Inc. and Fortune Magazine. For more information visit www.convene.com .

