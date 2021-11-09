From Holiday Meals at the Ready to the Perfect Host Gift, The Honey Baked Ham Company® Has You Covered this Thanksgiving (and Friendsgiving)

From Holiday Meals at the Ready to the Perfect Host Gift, The Honey Baked Ham Company® Has You Covered this Thanksgiving (and Friendsgiving) HoneyBaked® Announces Simple Solutions for a Stress-Free Season Featuring NEW Brunch Meals, Savory Turkey, Signature Ham and Heat 'N Serve Sides

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all out-of-practice hosts, The Honey Baked Ham Company® has you covered for all your holiday gatherings with simple ways to serve, gift and shop during the festive season. From delicious holiday meals with convenient ordering options to unique host gifts, HoneyBaked® is dedicated to helping everyone spend less time in the kitchen and more time reuniting with their loved ones this Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving.

Honey Baked Ham and Turkey Breast

HoneyBaked's holiday meals, complete with a brand-new brunch option, are fully-cooked and undeniably delicious. They include savory hams, turkeys and sides, perfect for any and all Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving get togethers.

For the Seasoned Host: Serving 12 to 16, the Signature Ham and Turkey Feast will feed all guests (with leftovers to follow). Enjoy the 24-hour slow smoked Honey Baked Ham, Bone-In Half, with the signature sweet, crunchy glaze. The meal also includes a lighter, more delicately flavored Turkey Breast that pairs perfectly with the Cranberry Walnut Chutney. It's not Thanksgiving without the sides. And this meal comes with four Heat 'N Serve Sides, two varieties of choice. Made from the finest and freshest ingredients, these include Green Bean Casserole, Maple Sweet Potato Souffle and Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese.

For a Small Party of Ham-Lovers: Try HoneyBaked's Bone-In Quarter Ham Meal. Slow cooked and glazed to perfection, this ham is just right for gatherings of four to six. The meal includes two Heat 'N Serve Sides – delicious complements to the savory ham.

For the Traditional Holiday Host : Take home the classic Turkey Dinner made with 100 percent premium white meat turkey breast, along with your choice of two or three Heat 'N Serve Sides.

But First, Brunch: For those who cannot wait until dinner, try the new HoneyBaked Brunch that comes with a quarter ham, two Heat 'N Serve Sides, HoneyBaked bacon and coffee cake. This will have you ready for a nap (and another slice of coffee cake) before the main attraction!

To gift fellow Ham Fan and foodie hosts, HoneyBaked has unique, and tasty ideas like the Southern Pecan Pie, signature sauces, or a gift card so they can pick their favorite dish.

"As people are opening up their homes again to those near and far, we want to help families and friends reconnect over the shared experience of a comforting meal – one without the stress that can sometimes come with menu planning and prep," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "HoneyBaked is here to help celebrate time together while making memories that will last beyond the holiday season."

Ordering this year's holiday meal has never been easier. Meals and gifts can be purchased in store or bought online and picked up at the nearest HoneyBaked location. Select products can also be ordered at honeybaked.com and be shipped right to the doorstep.

For families planning ahead, The Honey Baked Ham Company is offering Gold Pick-Up Days. This special offer includes $5 off any Bone-In Half Ham or holiday meal for early pickup at retail stores between November 21 – 22, 2021 (coupon required).

The Honey Baked Ham Company wishes everyone a safe and memorable holiday season.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

Heat and serve sides from HoneyBaked

(PRNewsfoto/The Honey Baked Ham Co)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company