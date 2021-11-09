UH Law Center Professor Jefferson says the legal profession should not tolerate lawyer lies in politics in new essay

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Houston Law Center Professor Renee Knake Jefferson explores the implications of false lawyer claims in politics in a recently published essay on legal ethics in the Yale Law Journal Forum.

The essay, titled "Lawyer Lies and Political Speech," was published as part of an invited collection with several high-profile authors including United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Ninth Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown and Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack. In the piece, Jefferson examines legal ethics, elections, professional responsibility, free speech, political speech, the First Amendment and more.

Jefferson notes in the essay that lawyer lies are prevalent in politics regardless of party, however, they became more noticeable during the Trump Era. She specifically examined the aftermath of the 2020 election, which saw numerous baseless claims of voter fraud in an attempt to undermine and overturn the results. Jefferson stated that these kinds of lies risk causing unique, devastating harm to the democracy and should not be tolerated by members of the legal profession.

"Lawyer lies designed to sabotage valid election results are not protected political speech under the First Amendment," said Jefferson. "Ethics rules governing candor and frivolous litigation require sanctions, if not disbarment. Moreover, the duty of candor should be extended from the courthouse to the public square when lawyer lies threaten our democracy."

Furthermore, Jefferson makes the case for extending the duty of candor to the public square when lawyer lies threaten to deal extreme harm. She said the legal profession should not tolerate lies when pressed on behalf of government officials seeking to reverse legitimate election results, whether that be in the courtroom or the court of public opinion.

An internationally recognized expert on professional responsibility and legal ethics, Jefferson is the author of three casebooks and has had her work cited in briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court as well as in prestigious law reviews. Her work has also appeared in several esteemed media outlets, such as the Associated Press, Bloomberg Law, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Houston Chronicle, the New York Times, Politico, the Wall Street Journal and more. She is a regular guest on radio and television news shows, including MSNBC and National Public Radio.

Jefferson is a professor of law and the Joanne and Larry Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics at the University of Houston Law Center. She is also the Director of Law Center Outcomes and Assessments. At the Law Center, she teaches constitutional law and professional responsibility in addition to a seminar on gender, law, leadership and power.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

