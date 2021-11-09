Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2021 of $187.4 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

