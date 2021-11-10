AcelRx to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and Webcast on November 15, 2021

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021. AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on November 15, 2021 to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the company's business.

The webcast is accessible by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page. The webcast will be accompanied by a slide presentation. A webcast replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the call by visiting the Investor page of the company's website at www.acelrx.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 361-2335 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9657 for Canadian callers, or (412) 902-4204 for international callers.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. AcelRx has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. AcelRx has obtained the rights to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) and, subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, commercialize in the U.S. two of Laboratoire Aguettant's innovative, EU-approved, pre-filled syringe products – ready-to-use ephedrine and phenylephrine. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

