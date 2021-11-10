The QUICKSILVER (QS-100) Brings Connectivity to The Most Unlikely of Places

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL RESEARCH® is proud to announce the launch of its QUICKSILVER® (QS-100) terminal, one of the first devices to utilize the Iridium Certus® 100 mid-band service offered by the new Iridium NEXT constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO). QUICKSILVER embodies a compact, rugged package for On-The-Move (OTM), Over-The-Horizon (OTH), and Beyond-Line-of-Sight (BLOS) connectivity anywhere in the world. This versatile device is suitable for standalone usage and embedded integration. Its modular design makes it your ideal mid-band solution for unmanned systems (UAV/ UAS / USV / UUV), unattended sensors, remote command and control (C2), diagnostic monitoring, telemetry, and other data transport applications.

NAL Research launches the QUICKSILVER today, making it available to government and commercial sectors for maritime, land mobile, IoT, and aviation needs.

Connect & Communicate Anytime, Anywhere

"For over 20 years, NAL Research has built a reputation as the leader for the most reliable and durable Iridium communication devices. With the recent refresh of Iridium's NEXT constellation, we knew we had to build a small form-factor device capable of taking full advantage of Iridium's low latency network technologies," said Nathan Rodecap, NAL Research Vice President SATCOM Solutions. "NAL Research's Wi-Fi enabled modem, QUICKSILVER, based on the Iridium Certus 9770 Transceiver, enables rich, IP-based communications anywhere in the world – in an incredibly small and rugged package."

The QUICKSILVER by NAL Research can be used standalone or easily integrated into manned and unmanned maritime, aviation, land-mobile, or IoT platforms for a variety of applications. For example, in the commercial market, the QUICKSILVER can be used to deliver telemetry, diagnostics, and sensor data to servers anywhere in the world for remote sensor M2M / IoT Monitoring & Control functions. Whereas for government organizations it may be utilized for low-profile vehicle data links, encryption, and platform system monitoring.

Anytime, anywhere, any platform… your ideal Certus-100 Mid-Band solution is the QUICKSILVER by NAL Research.

About NAL Research Corp.

NAL Research® leads the industry in providing the latest cutting-edge Iridium® satellite communication and tracking capabilities, products, and services. For over 20 years, NAL Research has been delivering innovative, military-grade, global SATCOM & Assured-PNT solutions that are trusted by government and enterprise customers around the world. NAL Research has pioneered multiple miniature Iridium SATCOM capabilities for IoT and streaming solutions and today has well over 100,000 devices in operation with our customers worldwide. NAL Research's global communication products, coupled with its layered GPS Independent Navigation technology, makes it the ideal partner for the government and industry's toughest challenges. For more information, visit www.NALRESEARCH.com.

