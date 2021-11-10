Voyager Digital Surpasses One Million Funded Accounts

Funded accounts grew 23x since December 31, 2020 as marketing initiatives take hold

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it surpassed one million funded accounts on its platform, an increase of 23 times from December 31, 2020 when it had 43,000 funded accounts, and an increase of 135,000 funded accounts from September 30, 2021. The Company also announced it surpassed 2.7 million verified users.

"Reaching one million funded accounts is an incredible milestone for Voyager," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. "Our strategy of focusing on our loyalty program and on customer acquisition in the September quarter paid off extremely well for us as we continue to gain market share reflected by our increased App Store rankings."

In a little over ten months, Voyager entered into significant marketing partnerships, including partnering with professional athletes Landon Cassill and Rob Gronkowski, and a five-year integrated partnership with the Dallas Mavericks. In addition, Voyager recently partnered with Fundstrat and its renowned and award-winning co-founder and industry expert Tom Lee, and Market Rebellion led by Jon and Pete Najarian.

"Our focus on the Voyager community and building a robust loyalty program benefiting consumers separates Voyager from the competition," said Mr. Ehrlich. "As crypto continues to gain mainstream traction, we'll keep enhancing the Voyager app with valuable wealth-building tools to truly make crypto accessible for all."

