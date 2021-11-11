The 100 Black Men of Phoenix With Women Presidents' Organization To Honor Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs Leading Successful Businesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Black Men of Phoenix, in partnership with the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), are proud to announce the honorees of the 2021 Women of Color Achievement Awards. A total of twelve women are being recognized for outstanding professional achievement and demonstrating exemplary community service. Sponsored by UPS, the event will take place on Thursday, November 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Carson Ballroom at Old Main, Arizona State University, 400 E. Tyler Mall, Tempe, AZ.

"The 100 Black Men of Phoenix, Inc. is extremely delighted to partner with the Women Presidents' Organization in recognizing outstanding women of color in our community for their leadership, business savvy and dedication to community service. These amazing women exemplify excellence in all that they do and shine brightly as representatives of achievement to the youth and families we serve in the Phoenix metropolitan area. We celebrate these wonderful women for their accomplishments and thank them for adding to the road of possibilities for all people of color."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 100 Black Men as we acknowledge this distinguished group of influential women business leaders. They demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities as the heads of multi-million-dollar businesses. They also devote their time and energy to improving the quality of life in their local communities. We salute all of Phoenix's powerful award winners," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

The following women will be honored:

Cristina Baena, Crest Insurance

Tamala Daniels, Tamala L Daniels, PLLC

Kristen Garcia Hernandez, Girl Scouts of So AZ

Ann Cheri Foxx Leach, Nocio Interventional Pain Specialists

Audrey Lopez, AGE Contracting

Amalia Luxardo, WFSA Patricia Mars, Venus by Mars Cosmetic Surgery

Arianna Sholes-Douglas, Tula Wellness and Aesthetics, PLLC

Diane Thomas, Premier Sales, Inc

Sharon Thompson, Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edith Villalobos, EmV Design Build

Rasheedah White, Lo Lo's Inc.

"Simply put… women, specifically women of color, are continuing to set the tone in every facet. Whether it's blazing the path of entrepreneurship or breaking down barriers, their contributions are impacting the world in a unique and dynamic way. Through the Women of Color Achievement Awards, the Women Presidents' Organization and 100 Black Men are highlighting these accomplishments and vital contributions that have profoundly influenced our communities," said Nikki Crate Foster, UPS Business Development, Managing Director of Sales, Mid Atlantic District.

About the 100 Black Men of Phoenix

The 100 Black Men of Phoenix ("The 100") is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created in 1988 that is comprised of 114 professional African American men. The 100 is dedicated to improving the quality of life of African Americans within the Phoenix, AZ metro area by enhancing educational and economic opportunities for all. We take an active leadership role in helping minority youth become contributing, competitive and valued members of society. Currently, with a "lead by example" approach, we mentor over 100 youth monthly and have ongoing partnerships with various community organizations.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting.

The WPO chapter in Phoenix is comprised of a dozen high-powered women business owners, with revenues ranging from $1 million to $10 million. Industries vary from legal and financial services to advertising and healthcare and beyond.

Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based. Entrepreneurs who meet the WPO revenue requirements and are interested in joining should visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

Contact

Collin Burden,

Women Presidents' Organization,

collin@womenpresidentsorg.com,

646-453-4800



Rabbanni FurQaan,

100 Black Men of Phoenix,

marketing@100blackmenofphoenix.com,

602-628-0809

View original content:

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization