Farmmi Showcasing Product Line at FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show

LISHUI, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. is showcasing the Company's product line at the high profile 25th Food & Hospitality China (FHC) Shanghai Global Food Trade Show from November 9-11, 2021. The FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show in being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, with organizers including the Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co.

In 2020, the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show reached about 150,000 square meters, with 127,454 visitors and 2,500+ exhibitors from nearly 50 countries and regions around the world. In 2021, FHC is further expanding to cover the food, catering and local cultural culinary, with different themed exhibition areas, international competitions and forums.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We couldn't be happier to see a return to large, in-person trade shows. These major events are a big part of our sales growth strategy, as we can efficiently get in front of both new and existing customers to build upon our relationships and discuss areas of expansion. We are particularly pleased because this year's theme is Shaping the Future of Food. Our diverse, healthy product line is directly aligned with this theme, as we help customers bolster their offerings and presence with nutrient rich, delicious products. From a timing-standpoint, FHC works out perfectly for us with customers making year-end purchase decisions. We are showcasing carefully selected products, including many new products, specially developed for holiday gift-giving with attractive packaging designs. For example, we are promoting a Fortuna gift box, with packaging that symbolizes auspiciousness. New varieties of pork belly mushrooms and deer antler mushrooms have also been added, as we continue to meet the expanding needs of our customers."

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) was Established in 1998, formerly known as Zhejiang Forasen Food Co., Ltd., which is an agricultural e-commerce technology enterprise. Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

This press release contains forwarding-looking statement within information about Farmmi Inc.'s views on its future expectations, plans and prospects. We remind you not to rely too much on these forward-looking statements. Due to various of factors, actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, including but not limited to its ability to raise additional funds, maintain and develop business, variability of business performance, ability to maintain and enhance its brand, development and launch of new products and services, successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its product and service portfolio, marketing and other business development initiatives, industry competition, general government regulation, economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, dependence on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the skills and experience required to meet customer requirements, and the ability to protect their intellectual property rights. Farmmi Inc. encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, our company does not undertake the obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

