r-pac International partners with American Securities

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- r-pac International ("r-pac" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of branded packaging, trims, sensor technologies, and supply chain solutions for retailers, mass merchandisers, and brands, and American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced a strategic partnership that includes an investment from affiliates of American Securities to support the continued growth and global expansion of r-pac. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in New York, New York, and founded in 1987 by Michael Teitelbaum, r-pac specializes in designing and manufacturing packaging and trims for apparel, footwear, accessories, electronics, home bed and bath, home décor, beauty, patio, and garden, among other product categories. r-pac is a leading player in digital transformation through its optical and sensors segment, providing state-of-the-art consumer engagement, authenticity, and traceability solutions to its customers. In addition, the Company produces RFID-enabled tags, stickers, and labels, and provides related tracking software utilized by retailers and brands to achieve near 100% in-store inventory accuracy and complete SKU-level supply chain visibility for its products.

r-pac is a critical supply chain partner for its end-customers, operating 25+ global facilities strategically located close to its customers' global sourcing regions. r-pac designs and produces consumer-facing products across thousands of SKUs that require just-in-time delivery error-free. The Company's customer centric culture, service, extensive product portfolio, and innovative design and manufacturing capabilities have made it one of the top suppliers in the world. As a result, r-pac has more than doubled its revenue over the last five years and out-grown the broader market it serves.

"We are extremely proud of r-pac's product and service offering that is centered around a relentless focus on servicing our customers and serving their needs. Our global manufacturing footprint, design capabilities, technology, product portfolio, and customer-centricity have allowed us to outperform in the market consistently," said Michael Teitelbaum, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of r-pac. "We chose American Securities as the best partner for r-pac because they bring strategic, functional, and financial resources to support and accelerate our many growth initiatives. And most importantly, they understand and share our values and commitment to offering the highest quality service to our customers."

"r-pac's combination of manufacturing excellence, customer-centric business model, and best-in-class technology delivers an exceedingly strong value proposition to customers and has positioned the Company well for future growth. We are very excited to partner with Michael and the r-pac team to accelerate their market expansion strategy," said Mark Lovett, a Managing Director of American Securities. "We have significant experience partnering with founder-led companies and growing global packaging and manufacturing businesses. Michael and the rest of the talented r-pac management team offer a truly unique product and service model, and we are excited to work with them to capitalize on and invest in r-pac's numerous growth initiatives."

About r-pac

Based in New York City, r-pac is a leading global provider of branded packaging, trim and supply chain services and solutions from concept to execution to customers across the retail supply chain. r-pac serves a broad range of end markets, including apparel, footwear, accessories, electronics, home bed and bath, home décor, beauty, patio, and garden, among other product categories. r-pac's advanced proprietary software with business intelligence and analytics engines offers connected merchandise, supply chain and compliance and brand protection solutions, often complemented with its core product offering. For more information, visit www.r-pac.com or contact info@r-pac.com.

About American Securities

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in market-leading North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities and its affiliates have more than $25 billion under management. For more information, visit www.american-securities.com.

