Witherite Law Group Senior Attorney Victor Rodriguez Earns ABOTA Membership

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Rodriguez, a senior attorney at Witherite Law Group, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in this prestigious invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.

"ABOTA is one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism, and principles of the legal profession, and I'm honored to be part of this select group," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez represents clients in all types of personal injury cases, including car and truck wrecks. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and New Mexico state courts as well as in U.S. federal district courts (Northern District of Texas, Eastern District of Texas, and Western District of Texas). He has been admitted to the State Bars of Texas and New Mexico.

A graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, he received his undergraduate from Stephen F. Austin State University in political science.

Rodriguez is a graduate of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College. In 2014, he received the Bob Black Bar Leaders Award from the Texas Tech University School of Law Alumni Association.

About Witherite Law Group

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck wreck and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

