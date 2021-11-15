America Forgot The Cranberries! Shipt Introduces Inaugural 'Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List' List includes the most common items people forgot or purchased last-minute before Thanksgiving in years past

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the multi-retailer, same-day delivery company and holiday shopping accomplice, is announcing today its inaugural Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List, a list of grocery and household items that people most often forget or purchase last-minute as they shop and prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. The shoppable list is based on a survey of 2,100 Americans and proprietary Shipt data. Cranberries top the list as the most forgotten Thanksgiving item.

According to Shipt's Thanksgiving Shopping survey, the Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List features items that Americans should make sure to have on their Thanksgiving shopping list for a smooth, festive holiday meal. The top grocery and home decor items respondents have forgotten the most include:

Cranberries (33%) Fragrant Spices (such as Thyme) (30%) Napkins (23%) Beverages (21%) Pumpkin Spices (20%) Pie crust (20%) Potatoes (17%) Plates (16%) Table and autumn-specific decor (15%) Candles (14%)

In addition to forgetting items, Shipt has found that in 2019 and 2020 consumers purchased key products at the last-minute when preparing for Thanksgiving. The following are the top five items Shipt users purchased last-minute in the days leading up to Thanksgiving:

Sweet rolls Cream cheese Fried onions Butter Pie Crust

"There's a lot to juggle when preparing to entertain for Thanksgiving," said Rina Hurst, Shipt's chief business officer and holiday shopping expert. "We know that with all of the chaos some crucial cooking, baking or decor items can be forgotten when needed the most. The Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is our way to help consumers plan ahead or purchase last-minute items as they need to ensure their holidays are full of joy."

Additional highlights from the Shipt Thanksgiving survey include:

'Tis the Season: Over half of survey respondents (61%) admitted to having forgotten to buy a food or seasoning ingredient for their Thanksgiving meal

Not the Top Chef: One in 10 claim that they swore off making the next year's meal after realizing they forgot a key ingredient or item

Fake it Don't Bake It: Over half of Americans (52%) claim to purchase bread loaves or rolls ready-made rather than banking from scratch

Bottoms Up: One item that most don't forget? Alcohol. Only 14% of Americans have forgotten the booze

The Shipt Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is available to shop now on Shipt.com and the Shipt app. To view available products, simply click "Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List" in the shelf of category icons at the top of the app or on the website in the Popular Categories section. For more Thanksgiving data, visit the Shipt newsroom here .

*Survey Methodology: The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,100 respondents in the U.S.A. with 1,000 nationally representative consumers, and 1,100 respondents spread with a 100 of completes per state. Atlanta / Houston / Chicago / Orlando / Tampa / San Antonio / Austin / Columbus / Washington D.C. / Seattle / San Jose aged 16+ between 29.10.2021 – 03.11.2021. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

