The Best Cyber Monday Deal: 100% Off Chili Cheese Fries At Wienerschnitzel On November 29th, get a FREE order of Chili Cheese Fries on Wienerschnitzel.com using promo code FREECCF

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning to score some Cyber Monday deals? How about one that is 100% off? Wienerschnitzel wants to fuel your online shopping session with a tasty Cyber Monday offer. On November 29th, go to Wienerschnitzel.com, add your favorite menu items to the cart, use promo code FREECCF at check out, and receive a FREE order of Chili Cheese Fries with purchase! Wienerschnitzel's Chili Cheese Fries are a fan favorite. Crispy, golden French Fries topped with chain's world famous, secret recipe Chili and melted schredded cheddar cheese. Mmmmm hmmm!

Wienerschnitzel has the best Cyber Monday deal! On November 29th, get FREE Chili Cheese Fries when you order on Wienerschnitzel.com with promo code FREECCF. Go to the website for more details.

"This is the first Cyber Monday we're offering online ordering so we wanted to treat our customers to something special," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "All that clicking, browsing, typing and scrolling is bound to work up an appetite on Cyber Monday, so we're excited to offer guests 100% off Chili Cheese Fries with any online purchase."

Offer valid 11/29/21 only, at participating locations. One FREE Regular size Classic Chili Cheese Fries with any purchase, per guest. Not valid with any other discounts or offers. Not valid for Bacon Ranch or Thousand Island Chili Cheese Fries. Must add Regular size Classic Chili Cheese Fries to order. Add-ons and modifications extra. No substitutions.

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, or to place a food order online, visit Wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit Wienerschnitzel.com.

