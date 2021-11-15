Embraer Publishes 20-Year Market Outlook

Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) has published its 20-year Market Outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries through 2040. The report was presented at a press briefing during the Dubai Air Show today.

The Market Outlook identifies trends that will influence demand for air travel and deliveries of new jet and turboprop aircraft up to 150 seats over the next two decades. Results are given for seven world regions.

Effects of the global pandemic have impacted global traffic recovery, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, which Embraer forecasts to grow 3.3% annually to 2040. The worldwide RPK volume of 2019 is expected to return in 2024.

Three key trends are shaping future demand for travel and aircraft:
(i)  Environment – airlines will acquire more fuel-efficient fleets
(ii)  Digitalization – advances in technology, including work-from-home and videoconferencing
(iii)  Regionalization – re-shoring to localize production and minimize supply-chain disruption.

Highlights of the 20-Year Commercial Market Outlook


Global demand for new aircraft up to 150 seats

10,900  units


8,640 jets


2,260 turboprops



Market value of all new aircraft                           

USD 650 billion



Annual RPK regional growth rate – ranked         

4.2%  Asia Pacific (includes China)


4.2%  Latin America


3.8%  Africa


3.6%  Middle East


3.5%  CIS


2.3%  Europe


2.0%  North America

RPK share by the end of the decade (2029)          

41%  Asia Pacific


36%  Europe + North America



Jet deliveries (8,640) – ranked by region             

2,710  North America (31.4%)


2,160  Asia Pacific (25.0%)


1,770  Europe (20.5%)


760  Latin America  (8.8%)


640  CIS (7.4%)


320  Middle East (3.7%)


280  Africa (3.2%)     



Turboprop deliveries (2,260) – ranked by region    

900  Asia Pacific (39.8%)


430  Europe (19.0%)


430  North America (19.0%)


180  Africa (8.0%)


180  Latin America (8.0%)


100  CIS (4.4%)


40  Middle East (1.8%)       

For the complete version of the 2021 Market Outlook, including analysis and regional synopses for each of the seven world regions, go to www.embraermarketoutlook2021.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centres, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com  
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com  
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com  
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China
Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com  
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com  
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-publishes-20-year-market-outlook-301423882.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.