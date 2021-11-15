LG Redesigns Side-By-Side Refrigerators With Modern, Feature-Packed 2021 Lineup.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is reimagining the side-by-side refrigerator category with its new 2021 premium lineup that delivers a fresh view on storage and style. Now shoppers can choose an LG refrigerator with the features and finish that fits their homestyle, while still enjoying industry-leading performance from America's most reliable line of home appliances.1 Included in the new side-by-side models are premium features like LG InstaView®, dual ice makers with slow-melting Craft Ice™, UVnano™ technology in the water dispenser to help remove bacteria, the industry-first Proactive Customer Care service and more.

Modern Design with Premium Features Meets Easy-Access Storage

Three new LG side-by-side smart refrigerator models (LRSOS2706; LRSDS2706; LRSXS2706) are rolling out at retail and on LG.com this fall and are offered in a total of five different finishes starting at $1,450. Each features 27 cubic feet of storage and advanced cooling – all housed within a sophisticated, flat door design available in PrintProof™ stainless steel2 to elevate any kitchen. All models offer discreet pocket handles on the vertical door design that offers equal access to fresh and frozen foods to keep items of all sizes where they're easy to see and reach. Advanced Door Cooling+ technology and Linear Cooling throughout delivers more precise, even temperatures that help keep foods fresh in any location, door or shelf, high or low.

Leading the lineup is the flagship LG InstaView model (LRSOS2706) – the first side-by-side to offer LG's iconic InstaView glass panel in an updated seamless, edge-to-edge design. The new InstaView panel is 23 percent larger than previous models with a tinted, frameless design that lets you see more – from drinks to snacks for the kids. Users can simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the refrigerator to see inside without opening the door. For those who prefer easy and fast access to family favorites, LG Door-in-Door® (available on model LRSDS2706) neatly stores grab and go items – all easily accessed with just a lift of the discreet pocket handle tab.

Dual Ice Makers with LG's Exclusive Craft Ice

LG is also bringing Dual Ice makers to the side-by-side format for the first time, offering cubed and crushed ice in the door along with LG's exclusive, slow-melting Craft Ice maker in the freezer that automatically makes slow-melting round ice – without the work of messy molds – for elevated drinks right at home (models LRSOS2706 and LRSDS2706). The Craft Ice+ option is also available through the LG ThinQ® app to double the daily Craft Ice output – from three to six pieces – in the same amount of time.3 Each model can store more than 20 ice spheres in the freezer bin and will auto-replenish to keep Craft Ice stocked and ready. LG refrigerators with Craft Ice are the industry's first to make automatically slow-melting round ice (two inches in diameter) in the freezer, along with cubed and crushed in the door.

Smooth Touch Dispenser with UVnano™

2021 LG InstaView side-by-side models offer chilled, filtered water and ice with just a touch, and a PrintProof finish that resists smudges and fingerprints. The smooth touch water dispenser (models LRSOS2706 and LRSDS2706) also incorporates LG's UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of light to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria4 on the built-in water dispenser nozzle after 24 hours for fresher, better-tasting water in every glass.

Peace of Mind Built In

For added peace of mind, in the coming months the new refrigerators will support LG's artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform, LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, alerts and expedited repairs for enhanced satisfaction and product performance – all at no additional cost.

To learn more about LG's new 2021 side-by-side refrigerator lineup visit www.lg.com/us/side-by-side-refrigerators.

1According to 2021 Leading Consumer Testing Organization.

2 LRSOS2706 and LRSDS2706 available in PrintProof Stainless or Black Stainless Steel; LRSXS2706 available in PrintProof Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Smooth White, and Smooth Black;

3Shape and clarity of ice may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions; will also be impacted when Craft Ice+ is activated

4UVnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Based on third party testing, showing a reduction in live bacteria in water dispenser faucet after 24 hour period. Results may vary based on actual conditions of use and environmental conditions.

