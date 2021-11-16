Innoveo Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions today announced the firm has earned the ISO 27001 certification. This major step in data protection and security shows Innoveo's commitment to maintaining the highest level of global information security standards.

The ISO 27001 certification is a testament to the organization's commitment to safely managing customer information and meeting the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its information security posture and secure architecture.

"As the new paradigm of open connectivity continues, the need to ensure data protection and security has never been more important," said Nick Stefania, COO & Founder, Innoveo. "We are very proud to receive the ISO 27001 Certification and we are thankful for our talented team who made this possible."

Innoveo's mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. With the no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, enterprise users are empowered to quickly expand and onboard new distribution channels, digitize end-to-end workflows, and deliver winning experiences in an increasingly competitive market. The combination of common best practices in the software development life cycle, reusable accelerators and open APIs enables enterprises to achieve 5x-10x productivity improvements throughout their business.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®, and our robust set of solution accelerators, we enable anybody across the enterprise to build their own applications in weeks - not months. Our mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. Innoveo has a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

