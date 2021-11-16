LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has begun construction on Integra Heights, an amenities-rich multifamily community in Clermont, FL.

Integra Land Company, in partnership with Panther Residential Management, is the developer for Integra Heights. The multi-building complex will be located one-half mile south of the corner of Highway 27 and Schofield Road and offer 289 units. Integra Heights is scheduled for completion in Summer, 2023.

"We're excited to partner with Integra Land Company again, this time to bring a stylish community to the beautiful Clermont area," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "Integra Land Company is always committed to delivering communities with a focus on innovation and excellence. Together Integra Land Company and LandSouth bring beautiful, strong multifamily communities to life."

Joyce Englanders is the LandSouth project manager for Integra Heights. Ron Seagraves is the superintendent. Associated Consulting International (ACi) is the architecture firm and Libra Design Group is the landscape architect for the development. Poulos & Bennett is the project's engineering firm.

Integra Heights will be a 9-building, garden-style development featuring two and four-story buildings, with a stone-accented exterior, garages, and balconies. Residents can choose from 10-floor plans, ranging from 705 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet. Integra Heights will include several amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga yard, swimming pool with pavilion, hammock yard, dog park, fire pit, and gated building access. Residents will enjoy the rolling hills and pristine lakes of Clermont and the surrounding countryside.

"Integra Heights provides a wonderful opportunity for LandSouth to expand its footprint in central Florida," remarked Joyce Englander, LandSouth Project Manager. "I'm thrilled to work with Integra Land Company and help them realize the vision for Integra Heights."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Heights. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units.

