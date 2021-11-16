Padagis Announces The First-to-Market Launch Of An AB Rated Generic Version Of Zomig® Nasal Spray

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the first-to-market launch of an AB-rated generic version of Zomig® Nasal Spray.

Zomig® Nasal Spray is distributed in a unique unit dose presentation and is indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults and pediatric patients (12 to 17 years of age). Annual market sales for Zomig® Nasal Spray for the 12 months ending September 2021 were approximately $57 million as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Kochan, stated, "This first-to-market launch is our second major product launch as an independent organization since our separation from Perrigo in July and highlights our ongoing commitment and capabilities to develop, manufacture and commercialize high quality, high value alternatives in important treatment categories. The Padagis team continues to leverage our unique and specialized manufacturing technologies and development expertise to deliver valuable products to our customers and patients."

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

