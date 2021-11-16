Redline Communications Deploys Award-Winning Virtual Fiber for Mission Critical Surveillance Project in Saudi Arabia

Redline's RDL-3200 Improves Safety and Security to Support Saudi Arabia's Safe Cities Initiative

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announces today that it is deploying the RDL-3200 family of ruggedized and highly secure Virtual Fiber® solutions for a surveillance project that will help ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents, pilgrims, and infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Redline Communications designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. (PRNewsfoto/Redline Communications)

The rugged design and high-speed over-the-air data rates make the RDL-3200 ideal for industrial organizations

Redline was awarded the project after a rigorous evaluation process, including extensive field trials.

"Redline's Virtual Fiber solutions have proven technically superior, providing industry-leading spectral efficiency for speed and capacity," comments Richard Yoon, President and CEO of Redline Communications. "With our local presence in the Kingdom and growing partnerships, including Three Pillars Technology and Communications , we are looking forward to more opportunities for Redline to provide mission-critical solutions for enterprises and smart cities in the region."

The rugged design and high-speed over-the-air data rates make the 3200 ideal for industrial organizations requiring time-sensitive data and reliable transport for backhaul, HD video, voice, SCADA, and M2M. The RDL-3200 line also delivers industry best cybersecurity protection, cost-efficient, powerful processing capabilities that reliably transport a wide range of point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PMP) industrial-grade communications in congested RF environments and challenging weather conditions.

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

