RoundGlass Launches Meditation App in First Step Toward Democratizing Wholistic Wellbeing

Complimentary Meditation App Offers Platform with a "Meditation Collective" of Firsts: Offering Tools and Resources for Enhanced Wellbeing

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to democratizing wellbeing, has launched its RoundGlass Meditation App in North America and the United Kingdom. RoundGlass uses a globally inclusive and culturally responsive lens to make sure all aspects of wellbeing are explored, understood, and practiced for optimal insights and inspiration. The RoundGlass Meditation App's seamless technology unites a diverse group of expert instructors and practitioners with meditation, mindfulness, and wellbeing seekers throughout the world. It is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The RoundGlass Meditation App helps members live a life of Wholistic Wellbeing by providing a wide variety of guided and unguided meditation and mindfulness content including multi-session video courses, single videos, and audio classes, RoundGlass Live Sessions throughout the day, thoughtfully curated music playlists and an engaged digital community. In addition, there is a meditation menu around identifiable areas of focus such as Joy and Happiness, Stress and Anxiety, Sleep, Relationships, and more. RoundGlass believes that when Wholistic Wellbeing is nurtured and encouraged, opportunity, abundance, joy, and harmony can flourish

The launch of the RoundGlass Meditation App is a key step toward realizing the company's vision of democratizing Wholistic Wellbeing for the world. "Mental and emotional wellness has become a priority on a personal, community and corporate level, and RoundGlass is preparing to take the lead in Wholistic Wellbeing," said Founder Sunny (Gurpreet) Singh. "The RoundGlass Meditation App is the first step. More and more people are embracing the power of meditation, and our app will help them experience it with joy and passion while discovering wellsprings that can help them change their lives for the better. Everything about the app has been planned and executed with care and consideration, building on our strength and heritage in health, technology and innovation."

After successfully launching and running the multinational healthcare technology company Edifecs, Sunny pursued his passion to help people thrive through living in Wholistic Wellness. His personal mission is to transform the current reaction-based healthcare approach into a preventative one. In the U.S., the RoundGlass Meditation App is the first step in this mission. In addition, the RoundGlass Foundation Sunny founded works to create a better future for his hometown Punjab through education, sustainability, and sports programs. The RoundGlass Foundation also provides much needed healthcare assistance for women and children in Punjab, as well as work programs to empower women and help them unleash their potential and inner strengths.

The Meditation App Experience…It's Personal

The app helps participants build a foundation for a meditative life that revolves around personal experiences and goals. Members can customize their meditation experiences with one-off classes or a specialized course of study with multiple classes focused on a single topic for achieving a specific goal. By creating an effective meditation routine, participants can be more present and fully enjoy all the stages of their lives. There are also special events to address timely cultural issues.

"At RoundGlass we strive to be a fresh, authentic voice, and provide everyone with a joyful approach to wellbeing," said Singh. We firmly believe Wholistic Wellbeing should be and is accessible to everyone, because it's the best way to create a happier, healthier, prosperous, and more joyful world."

World-Renowned Researchers, Meditation Experts and Authentic Teachers

The Meditation App and Wholistic Wellbeing platform is supported by an evidence-based and science-driven research infrastructure led by David Vago, Ph.D. As an internationally recognized leader in the field of mindfulness and integrative health research, Dr. Vago and his team provide the domain expertise to support the scientific integrity of the content at RoundGlass. They are also developing rigorous, evidence-based clinical protocols, and innovation-driven solutions that leverage technology for measuring wellbeing transformation across the seven pillars of Wholistic Wellbeing – emotional, physical, social, community, financial, professional, and planetary.

Dr. Vago's background includes leadership positions at Vanderbilt and Harvard University Medical Schools, and at the non-for-profit Mind and Life Institute. His growing research team includes, medical advisor Dr. Derrick DaSilva, M.D. and Senior Scientist Dr. Rebecca Acabchuk, Ph.D. They are developing analytical and validation tools for targeting and improving outcomes in participants engaging with the app with a focus on the whole individual.

The RoundGlass Wholistic Wellbeing experience extends well beyond the Meditation App, encompassing a myriad of wellbeing practices and protocols. On the recently relaunched website visitors may enjoy the LIVE Free Meditation sessions and classes, as well as an entire section on End of Life that helps find resources and information to help them navigate this journey or help someone else in their life. Additionally, on Spotify, the RoundGlass Music team has curated hundreds of playlists that help people enhance the benefits of their personal mediation practice.

About RoundGlass

RoundGlass is a global, Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering and enabling people on their personal wellbeing journey. RoundGlass' mission is simple yet ambitious: inspire the power of Wholistic Wellbeing to create a happier, healthier, and more joyful world. The company achieves this by investing in and developing new technology, sharing knowledge, and focusing on action for the good of the individual, their community, and the wider world. Visit us at www.roundglass.com.



The RoundGlass Meditation App features a wide variety of guided and unguided meditation and mindfulness content including Live sessions, multi-session video courses, single videos and audio classes. There is a meditation menu around identifiable areas of focus such as Joy and Happiness, Stress and Anxiety, Sleep, Relationships,

RoundGlass is a global, Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering and enabling people on their personal wellbeing journey. RoundGlass' mission is simple yet ambitious: inspire the power of Wholistic Wellbeing to create a happier, healthier, and more joyful world. The company achieves this by investing in and developing new technology, sharing knowledge, and focusing on action for the good of the individual, their community, and the wider world.

