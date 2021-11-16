Spireon Launches Real-Time Tracking for 2021 US Capitol Christmas Tree

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, launched real-time tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, available now through Nov. 19. It's currently making its way from Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C. Every year since 1970, the USDA Forest Service has provided a tree from one of our national forests to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. In partnership with the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, the tree can be tracked with Spireon's FleetLocate® trailer management solution at www.capitoltreetracker.com.

Under the theme Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree, the 84-foot-tall White Fir was harvested in the Six Rivers National Forest on Oct. 25 and prepared for the 3,300-mile expedition. The journey includes a series of community celebrations throughout California and across the U.S. It will culminate with the official tree lighting on the West Lawn in early December. Smaller companion trees will also be provided along with 15,000 handmade ornaments created by Californians to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C.

"We are excited to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree off for another remarkable journey across our great country," said Roni Taylor, SVP Strategy and Business Development of Spireon. "This time of year generates enthusiasm, a heightened sense of good will, and deep tradition. We are proud to support and celebrate the spirit of the season and the forests that bring us together."

A next generation of the industry's first modular trailer tracking solution, Spireon's FL Flex 2 telematics device was chosen because of its versatile functionality and ability to support a wide range of assets. Spireon is uniquely able to effectively manage and track any type of trailer from dry vans and refrigerated trailers to the specialty flatbed needed to ship oversized cargo like the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. By live tracking the tree's journey with GPS, Spireon provides a means for local communities along the tree's whistle stop route to line the streets and welcome the tree as it passes through.

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout California and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. "We're grateful for the time and resources Spireon is providing to help make this the best year yet."

2021 sponsors include Kenworth Truck Company; System Transport; ABC Sacramento; Spireon, Inc.; PG&E; Hale Trailer; Mountain F Enterprises; Visit California; Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; Society of American Foresters; Truckload Carriers Association; Great West Casualty Company; Meritor, Inc.; Coast Central Credit Union; Alaska Airlines; BT Metals; The Forest Foundation; Green Diamond Resource Company; Sierra Pacific Industries; Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies; Trinity County; Verizon; LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc.; The Joy Trip Project; Bass Pro Shops; BERG Co; Vesmir; Gene Lucas Community Center; Dick Taylor Chocolates; Humboldt Craft Spirits; Humboldt Marketplace; and ChicoBag & To-Go Ware.

For news, events and tour information, and to track the tree cross-country, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, along with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's state-of-the-art IoT platform, NSpire, powers both the company's expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire's superior data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

