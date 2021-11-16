66% of PNW shoppers say in-store shopping is safe, but residents are split over vaccine and mask mandates

Vaccines, Supply Chain Issues and Shipping Delays Fuel Return to In-Store Holiday Shopping 66% of PNW shoppers say in-store shopping is safe, but residents are split over vaccine and mask mandates

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Pacific Northwest (PNW) residents plan to shop in-store this holiday season, but mask mandates, vaccine requirements and supply chain issues will strongly influence their decision, according to a new report from Washington State University's Carson College of Business (CCB).

Carson College of Business (PRNewsfoto/Carson College of Business)

The college's fifth annual Holiday Retail Report finds 44% of PNW shoppers say in-store shopping is easier because of supply chain issues and shipping delays, but 53% say the ongoing labor shortage makes it difficult for them to have a good experience. The survey also found many shoppers in Washington (49%) and Oregon (47%) would only feel comfortable shopping in-store at places that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for employees, compared to 29% in Idaho.

"As we enter our second holiday season in a pandemic, many PNW residents are excited to return to in-store shopping and some sense of normalcy," said Joan Giese, CCB associate professor of marketing (career track). "While there is more optimism when compared to last year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on consumer behavior, and perceptions towards safety protocols differ greatly across the region."

This year's report surveyed more than 1,700 PNW consumers and sought to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change shopping behaviors, as well as how attitudes and perceptions toward the holiday shopping season have shifted.

Key findings include:

The Pacific Northwest is reclaiming the holidays: More have a positive outlook this holiday season compared to last year.

PNW residents are split over whether vaccine and COVID test requirements for in-store shopping are hindering or helping this holiday season.

While PNW residents are shopping more this year, supply chain issues and shipping delays are also influencing behavior.

Not all COVID changes are bad: Small and local businesses remain top of mind for PNW shoppers this season.

View the full report at: https://business.wsu.edu/holidayretailstudy/

About the Carson College of Business

The WSU Carson College of Business is accredited across all business disciplines at the baccalaureate, masters and doctoral levels by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Faculty across disciplines produce scholarly and applied research at the main campus in Pullman as well as at urban campuses in Vancouver, Everett and the Tri-Cities. International activities include academic centers in China and Switzerland as well as thriving partnerships with several schools around the globe. Innovative online programs supplement face-to-face offerings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Washington State University Carson College of Business