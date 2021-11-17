Canvas Envision to Power 3D CAD-based Visual Communications for Zipline

- Global leader in instant logistics deploys Canvas Envision for documentation processes across the business

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual communications solutions provider Canvas GFX, Inc, today announced that Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, has selected Canvas Envision to optimize visual documentation processes across the organization.

Launched in 2016 to deliver critical medical supplies, Zipline designs, manufactures and operates the world's largest automated on-demand delivery service, which to date has made more than 200,000 commercial deliveries and has delivered millions of units of blood, vaccines and other critical medical products.

Zipline selected Canvas Envision to optimize a range of visual documentation workflows by giving employees the ability to create rich, dynamic visual assets leveraging real 3D CAD data. The deployment will enable Zipline to:

Minimize document creation time by empowering more teams to directly access CAD models

Ensure maximum understanding across teams through rich, current and accurate interactive 3D content

Support a robust quality assurance program by enabling visual asset integration with the product lifecycle management system

Canvas Envision, combines a highly intuitive desktop graphics app that makes 3D model visualization accessible to all, with cloud-based sharing and document interaction. Zipline is the first announced customer to be leveraging the integration of Envision with Aras Innovator, the powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build and operate complex products. The integration allows Envision users to work directly with content stored on the Innovator platform.

"I am delighted to be announcing Zipline as a Canvas Envision customer," said Patricia Hume, CEO at Canvas GFX. "They are true pioneers in instant logistics and their work is saving lives. We are proud to be helping them communicate and collaborate more effectively, and I look forward to a great partnership."

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions that are trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

About Zipline

Zipline is the global instant logistics leader. Our purpose is to inspire possibility, transform systems and serve all people equally. We design, manufacture and operate the world's largest automated on-demand delivery service, which to date has made more than 200,000 commercial deliveries. Zipline is the trusted partner for governments, global brands and leading health care systems. For more information about Zipline, visit flyzipline.com.

