Jim Kirchner Joins MIND C-Suite as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute announced the promotion of Jim Kirchner to Chief Revenue Officer.

Kirchner will lead the growth and expansion of all school and donor partner revenues by building relationships and aligning all incoming revenue efforts logistically, logically and strategically to further MIND's mission. He has been with MIND since 2019 and previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Partnerships where he was responsible for leading a nationwide team in expanding the reach of ST Math to school districts across the country.

"I am thrilled to announce Jim Kirchner's well-deserved promotion," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "Jim has worked tirelessly with our Partnerships team to align for success, shepherding us to one of our best years for new school partnerships and program revenue in 2021. I am excited to see this trend continue in his new role."

Kirchner has been founder and CEO of several technology and education companies, as well as Senior Vice President of Sales at Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company. He also is a decorated United States Marine Corps Officer with nearly eight years of active duty service. Kirchner has experience and expertise in business development, market development, product development, managing profit and loss, and acquisitions with both public and private companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Managerial Economics from North Carolina State University.

"Over the past few years, I've found MIND to be a unique and passionate organization that has the most powerful math solution I have ever experienced," said Kirchner. " I am excited and honored to join MIND's other c-level executives as we continue to advance our mission to ensure that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Research Institute:

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

