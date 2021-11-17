This addition to the team is to focus on integrations and deliveries of wireless charging with OEM partners and fleets across a range of vehicles including delivery vehicles, yard trucks, day cabs, port equipment, and heavy haul

Kevin Fisher named Director of Truck Systems Electrification at Momentum Dynamics Corporation This addition to the team is to focus on integrations and deliveries of wireless charging with OEM partners and fleets across a range of vehicles including delivery vehicles, yard trucks, day cabs, port equipment, and heavy haul

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Kevin Fisher has joined Momentum Dynamics as Director of Truck Systems Electrification.

Kevin Fisher Director of Truck Systems Electrification at Momentum Dynamics Corporation

"Kevin's network, relationships, and knowledge of fleet management position him uniquely to help OEMs and fleets understand how wireless charging can fit into their operations and simplify electric vehicle charging. He will take the lead in our pilot integration projects with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and BYD Trucks as well as other OEMs with last-mile delivery trucks, port equipment, and yard trucks," said Bob Kacergis, Momentum's Chief Commercial Officer.

Kevin will take the lead in our pilot integration projects with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks , and BYD Trucks, and other OEM

Kevin has more than 30 years of leasing, fleet management, technology, DOT compliance, and logistics experience. Prior to joining Momentum Dynamics, Kevin Fisher held the position of Vice President, Strategic Fleet Operations at Gas It Up, Inc. Prior to Gas it Up, Inc., Mr. Fisher was a fleet management consultant with Mercury Associates, Inc. Previously, Kevin worked for Volvo Trucks North America as National Accounts Sales Manager, Leasing and Rental. Prior to Volvo, Mr. Fisher was Vice President, Strategic Fleet Operations, Aramark. He led the team supporting 10 different business units across the Aramark enterprise, providing subject matter expertise, procurement, and operational support relative to fleet operations involving over 10,000 vehicles.

Drawing on his 30 plus years' experience in transportation, logistics, private fleet management, and regulatory compliance, Kevin now focuses on sharing his expertise in helping OEMs integration wireless charging into their electric vehicles as well as helping fleets understand how deploying wireless charging can improve fleet operations and economics.

Kevin was nominated for Fleet Executive of the Year in 2013 and 2014 and for a NAFA Fleet Management Association Flexy Award for Sustainability in 2013. He was a member of the General Motors Global Sounding Board for five years. He is a Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (NAFA), a Certified Transportation Professional (NPTC), and a Certified Transportation Broker (TIA) and holds the Master of Business Administration, Management Information Systems from LaSalle University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of NAFA Fleet Management Association.

Wireless Charging Keeps Fleets Moving

Wireless charging for electric vehicles allows automatic charging during regular operation. While in-service, such as during the loading of passengers or parcels, an equipped vehicle parks over charging pads that are embedded in the pavement or mounted on the floor of a garage. The charging is automatic and requires no action or supervision by the driver who is free to continue primary duties such as vehicle loading or attending to passengers. The system works in all weather and is unaffected by rain, ice, or snow.

Automatic wireless charging also enables automated charging of the full range of autonomous vehicles including restricted fleets (logistics yards, vehicle depots, geofenced areas) and open road fleets (delivery, shared mobility, and passenger vehicles).

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is the market-leading original technology developer of efficient, automatic, wireless charging systems for the automotive, transportation, and logistics industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles.

www.momentumdynamics.com

Momentum - High Power Wireless EV Charging (PRNewsfoto/Momentum Dynamics Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentum Dynamics Corporation