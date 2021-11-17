OWC Introduces Fast Forward Rental Program For The Jellyfish Product Line

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces Fast Forward Rental Program for The Jellyfish by OWC.



We know that creating killer video content day in and day out is no small feat. And we know that your team doesn't have time to spend several months evaluating endless storage options and MAM (Media Asset Management) and navigating a complex corporate budgeting process. With our new Fast Forward program by OWC, we're making it easy to get your team the tools it needs to start working faster together.

Starting today, you'll be able to order a Jellyfish Mobile with either 48 or 96TB of storage along with accessories like 10Gb adapters and LTO drives, plus Jellyfish software, support, and remote monitoring, all on an annual subscription. That means no up-front cost to your team to get started, and more importantly, you don't have to try and guess exactly how much storage or how many connections you'll need 2-3 years from now. When you're ready to upgrade, we'll send you a new server, help transfer your footage, take the old one back and let you focus on scaling your team. Or, if you decide the Jellyfish isn't the right fit for your team, you can send it back and move on.

Over the next quarter, we'll be adding the Jellyfish Rack and Tower models to the Fast Forward program, as well as additional OWC hardware like shuttle drives, RAIDs, and docks. The Fast Forward program is only available in the US, and your Jellyfish will always need a stable internet connection. If you're looking to go on the road or are in an air-gapped environment, this isn't a fit right now.

"We've been testing a pilot program for the last year with many companies during the pandemic. That needed a Jellyfish but had no idea which way things were going day today," said Gergana Angelova, VP Product & Customer Experience - Enterprise Storage Marketing, OWC. "Everyone needed flexibility and couldn't commit to a large hardware purchase, so we came up with this."



Pricing & Availability



For more information and pricing on Fast Forward by OWC, please visit MacSales.com.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

