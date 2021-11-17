The World Series Of Poker® Moves To The Strip At Bally's And Paris Las Vegas In 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker (WSOP®) announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally's and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event's official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally's and Paris.

World Series of Poker Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn

"As we approach the Final Table, we look back on yet another successful Main Event that exceeded expectations," said World Series of Poker Senior Vice President, Ty Stewart. "We are absolutely thrilled with this year's turnout, both domestically and internationally. As we close out this chapter at the Rio, we are excited to have the iconic Vince Vaughn usher in a new era of WSOP at Bally's and Paris next summer."

Following the news of WSOP's move to Caesars' strip properties, Bally's and Paris, award-winning actor Vince Vaughn took the stage to announce his official role as 2022 WSOP Master of Ceremonies. The "Wedding Crashers" and "Swingers" star made a special appearance at the WSOP Main Event, kicking off day one of the Final Table with a surprise Shuffle Up and Deal moment. No stranger to Vegas, Vaughn has been an avid poker player for much of his life – gearing up to play his hand in the 2022 WSOP tournament at Bally's and Paris next summer.

"I have such a strong connection to Las Vegas and am honored to be selected as the Master of Ceremonies for what is set to be the most anticipated World Series of Poker tournament ever," said World Series of Poker Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn. "Poker has long been one of my favorite sports, so to be a part of something as historic as the WSOP finally moving to the Strip is an absolute dream. Vegas Baby, Vegas!"

The full 2022 WSOP schedule, including a booking link for discounted participant hotel rates, is expected to be published in January. Players should follow @WSOP on Twitter or IG or check WSOP.COM for event news and updates.

***Download hi-res images and broll here***

ABOUT THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the WSOP, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

World Series of Poker (PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.