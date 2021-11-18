Exadel Announces New CEO During Strong Company Growth in 2021 Chief Executive joins Exadel during its most profitable year

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, today announced that industry leader Darren Oberst has joined Exadel as its new CEO. With more than 20 years in leadership roles with global organizations, including IBM and HCL Technologies, Darren Oberst brings a strong background in technology leadership to the Exadel brand.

Fima Katz, president and CEO since Exadel's founding in 1998, will transition to the position of the Executive Chairman of the Board. Fima Katz built and grew the company from a small start-up to a global brand of software excellence in North America, Europe and Asia.

"Darren is the right leader for Exadel at this time," said Fima Katz. "Darren's extensive experience with strategic development and plan execution, as well as a long history in enterprise software and services, will help Exadel strengthen our growing brand and expand our global presence."

"I am very excited to be joining the Exadel team," said Darren Oberst. "I believe we have a great business model and talented leadership and engineering teams that uniquely position Exadel for tremendous growth in 2022 and many years to come."

Darren graduated from UC-Berkeley with degrees in Physics and Philosophy. He also received a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Darren joins the Exadel team during it's highest performing year-to-date, including:

Adding 27 new clients in 2021, including one of the largest yoga studio chains in the United States , a leading outdoor product company and a healthtech ad agency

New offices in Georgia and Uzbekistan , increasing its presence in the Eastern European region

Organic 33% YoY revenue growth in 2021 and 30% increase in employees

Recent acquisition of the strategic consulting firm Coppei Partners based in Seattle, WA

