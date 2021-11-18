Samsonite Survey Shows That The True Gift This Holiday Season Is Gathering With Loved Ones...And An Invite To Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Holiday Party

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After quite the long year, and a past holiday season of limited travel to see loved ones, a majority of Americans (86%) believe being able to gather with friends and family this holiday season is a true gift, according to a recent survey commissioned by Samsonite, and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults. As the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, Samsonite helps make getting together even sweeter with gifting and traveling must-haves perfect for the whole family.

"The holiday season is all about giving and spending time with your loved ones, so we weren't surprised to see that spending quality time with friends and family tops the list of holiday moments Americans are most excited for this year," said David Oksman, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce. "As a company who prides themselves on offering an array of travel necessities and accessories, we are thrilled to be a part of holiday celebrations, whether gifting one of our bags to a friend or coming along for the ride as a traveler's luggage of choice when visiting with friends and family."

While perhaps one can only dream of having a seat at a celebrity's holiday table, the survey results also show that 73% of Americans would like to attend an A-listers holiday party. Among those who do, topping the list of celebrity parties they would want to attend include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (38%), followed by Will Smith (30%), Lady Gaga and Betty White (28% each). In the battle of the best Thanksgiving guest, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (31%) rank highest among Americans who would want to invite a celebrity couple to Thanksgiving dinner, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tied for second place (28% each), and Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (27% each) rounding out the list.

Holiday invites aside, Samsonite is giving its shoppers the chance to live more like a celebrity with its recently launched capsule collection in collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker featuring the Shoeful Duffel, Carried Away Convertible and Carry-On Spinner. Alongside the SJP items, Samsonite offers a variety of luggage options fit for any friend or family member that'll become staples far beyond the holidays. Visit https://shop.samsonite.com/ to view the full offerings and use code 'Extra30' for 30% off sitewide this Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

For more information visit www.samsonite.com .

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Samsonite from October 7-12, 2021 among 2,053 adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact samsonite@mcsaatchi.com.

